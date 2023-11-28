Mandy Moore and the Case of the Medical Mystery

Dr. Death has a new story, a new doctor, and new cause of death. Sometimes it’s all in a name. Peacock’s Dr. Death, an anthology program based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, is back for a season two. This time, it stars Edgar Ramírez as pioneering doctor Paolo Macchiarini, who may be causing death, and Mandy Moore as Betina Alexander, a journalist obsessed with him. “The issues are completely unrelated to my procedure,” Ramírez as Macchiarini intones in the trailer. This does not seem to be the case. The season is based on the third season of the true-crime podcast. Written by showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban, season two of Dr. Death will premiere all eight episodes on December 21, which makes sense — no better way to celebrate the darkest day of the year than to watch a dark show about death and the doctors who cause it.

