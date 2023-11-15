Drake and J. Cole Battle to Be the GOAT … at Ping-Pong, Chess, and Basketball

Who’s your GOAT, Drake or J. Cole? Wait, no, we’re not talking about rap — we’re talking ping-pong, chess, and basketball. The two rappers battle it out in all of the above in their video for “First Person Shooter,” dropped just days after they announced a joint tour for 2024. (No, we don’t know if they can actually play chess.) And that’s just part of the silliness here. This is a video that starts with a cameo from The Office’s Brian Baumgartner and ends with Drake playing Michael Jackson and unveiling a massive statue, with lots of creepy dog masks in between. Weird as the what? We don’t even know.

