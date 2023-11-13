Drake’s Tour Schedule Is Still Looking Blurry

This guy. Photo: Getty Images

You might have to get out your glasses for this one, because Drake is continuing his It’s All a Blur tour. And J. Cole is tagging in for 21 Savage on the next run of shows, subtitled “Big As the What?” in reference to their collab “First Person Shooter.” (The answer, to the non-heads, is “Big As the Super Bowl,” but we hate to be the ones point out that the Super Bowl happens in a football stadium and these two are touring arenas.) The new tour comes after Drake released his album For All the Dogs in October and said on SiriusXM that he “probably won’t make music for a little bit” to focus on his health. However, Drake did mention “some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to,” so maybe these shows are a favor to J. Cole?

The 22-date run begins January 18 in Denver and goes through March 27 in Birmingham. It includes some rescheduled dates from this year’s leg of the It’s All a Blur tour, which was Drake’s first tour in five years. Along with 21, Drake was also joined by an actor playing a younger version of himself; no word on if Li’l Drake will be back for the new shows.

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center - San Antonio

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole