Do You Smell What The Rock Is Cooking (Politically)?

If Dwayne “Possible Presidential Candidate” Johnson wants to change career paths, he’s doing a good job selling it. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnson presidentially addressed the ongoing rumors of a transition into politics. However, it wasn’t before discussing his financial tech company, a children’s toy drive, and Maui wildfire relief. He’s a multi-tasker, okay! He eventually shared that in a recent study, 46% of people in the U.S. support another Johnson in the White House. Johnson reminded Fallon of his humble roots in wrestling before jokingly offering tequila as a thank you to those who’d support him. Because who doesn’t want a president you can have a shot with? However, he may wait a few years before seriously considering it because his busy wrestling career affected his eldest daughter’s childhood. “I know what that’s like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy… That’s the most important thing to be,” he explained, as he has two young daughters at home. In a few years, one of his political opponents might be yelling, “Who in the blue hell are you?” as he enters the arena.

