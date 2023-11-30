We’re Busy Wondering Who Will Play Michelle Williams’s BFF

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

If Busy Philipps isn’t too busy, boy, do we have a role for her. Per Deadline, Michelle Williams will star in and produce a limited series based on the Wondery podcast Dying for Sex. Williams will play a woman who is diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, leaves her husband of 15 years, and begins to explore her sexuality — thanks to the help of a supportive BFF every step of the way. Is there anyone more qualified than Williams’s real-life acting bestie, Philipps, to take on the role? That remains to be seen, because FX hasn’t announced the casting of that character. What we do know so far is that the production will be helmed by showrunners Liz Meriwether (The Dropout) and Kim Rosenstock (Only Murders in the Building), who are also co-writing the project. The pair will also executive produce alongside Dying for Sex host and co-creator Nikki Boyer. Leslye Headland (Acolyte) is set to direct. Reportedly, the show has been in development for years, with progress made in the spring before the strikes shut Hollywood down. Unfortunately, even if you’re dying for it, we still don’t know when Dying for Sex will drop.