Rage Is Reverberating in the Echo Trailer

When the trailer for a series begins with Kingpin bashing in the head of an ice cream man, it seems safe to assume that it’s going pretty dark. And that’s exactly where the upcoming MCU series Echo is headed, based not only on the trailer but on the fact that it’s the first Marvel series to receive a TV-MA rating, according to Variety. “You have so much pain in you, so much rage, that you can’t contain it,” the narrating Kingpin says in the trailer. Ominous enough for ya? The upcoming series stars Alaqua Cox as Echo/Maya Lopez, a deaf Choctaw superhero who first appeared in Hawkeye — making her the first deaf and first Native American character to get a superhero series. The series will bring back Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, after his work in the Hawkeye series, along with Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Reservation Dogs’ Devery Jacobs as Bonnie. It will be the first MCU series to premiere simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu — which makes sense because, vibe-wise, this seems a little more The Bear and a little less She-Hulk, no matter which universe it’s set in. All five episodes will premiere on January 10 but will only be available on Hulu through April 9. So plan to start your year off right — with a bloody superhero show.

