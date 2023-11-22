A Blonde Anne Hathaway Makes Smoking Look Cool

Okay, we know now that smoking is bad for you, but when it’s in a movie set in the 1960s, it’s back to being flirty and cool, at least onscreen. Anne Hathaway embraces a more sinister role as she plays a mysterious blonde with ulterior motives in Neon’s Eileen, based on Ottessa Moshfegh’s book of the same name. Rebecca (Hathaway), a glamorous and magnetic counselor, invites the titular Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) to be part of her dangerous world in between drags of her cigarette. A smoking blonde with a fur coat talking about her vices? Ooh la la. Set in a cold 1964 Boston winter, Eileen meets Rebecca at the prison they both work at, where Rebecca shares a secret that makes Eileen spiral into a darker side of herself. Is it taking up smoking? Because in the words of Sue Sylvester: “It really does make you look cooler, doesn’t it?”

