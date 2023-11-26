Emerald Fennell on Ursula the Sea Witch: She Should Have Been at the Club

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

As evidenced by her two features, it’s hard to tell with Emerald Fennell where the art ends and the troll begins. Her latest interview in Deadline is full of little tidbits that dance that same dance (to “Murder on the Dance Floor,” natch). When asked what the best advice she’s ever been given, Fennell says it was when Frances McDormand told her Ken doll clothes fit an Oscar statuette. One of her karaoke go-to’s is “an erotic Enya routine.” And she thinks Ursula from The Little Mermaid is just misunderstood. Her only true crime is slaying too hard. When asked what part she’d love to play, Fennell said it was a shame Ursula just had a live-action moment. “I’ve always loved her. I’ve always felt she deserves her own prequel where she’s misunderstood,” she said. “She’s just going to the clubs, in that iconic outfit, stuffing souls into little bottles and then harvesting them.” So Ursula still harvests souls in this Maleficent-esque prequel? Apparently, a good outfit can pardon almost any crime.

Fennell also said a dream project for her would be something in the Jurassic Park franchise, but a far-flung sequel. “Well, first and foremost, it’s very erotic,” she said. “I think humans and dinosaurs have gotten to that stage in their time together where things are starting to get quite thrilling. So, there’s a marriage between a man and a velociraptor and it’s basically a domestic drama.” Emerald Fennel have you read any Chuck Tingle? He seems right up your alley.