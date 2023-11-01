Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie on Schitt’s Creek for six seasons, apologized Thursday for her Halloween costume this year. In photos she has since deleted, Hampshire showed off a group costume with a friend: she as Johnny Depp and her pal as Amber Heard, both in outfits they wore to court. “I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” she wrote. “For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.” The Amber Heard/Johnny Depp defamation trial was the site of constant online speculation and conspiracy theories. It made legal precedent for alleged abusers to sue their alleged victims. It was a huge source of controversy. In other words, it was a weird choice for Halloween. This is something Hampshire has come to recognize, writing “I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny.”