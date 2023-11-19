Emma Stone Is Joining SNL’s Five-Timers Club

“Everything is for you. And this ONE thing is for [us].” Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC

The streak is over! Finally, this season of Saturday Night Live will have its first female host in Emma Stone, who’s set to hit the Studio 8H stage on December 2 with musical guest Noah Kahan. The episode will mark Stone’s fifth time hosting, earning her a coveted jacket and spot in the Five-Timers Club, which usually warrants an induction from fellow Five-Timers (Steve Martin and Candice Bergen should be clearing their schedules as we speak). The spot is well earned, given Stone’s long history of iconic SNL sketches, from The Actress to Wells for Boys. In fact, this hosting announcement should have been made from a Fisher-Price balcony. Stone is currently starring alongside Nathan Fielder in Showtime’s The Curse and leads Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, which hits theaters December 8.

DECEMBER 2

EMMA STONE

NOAH KAHAN pic.twitter.com/JYBEwzaMWZ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 19, 2023