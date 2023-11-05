Bravo’s Betting It All on Blonde

The titular blonde. Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

Want to know more about Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency but don’t want to spend the $7 needed to buy a ticket? Well, here’s some good news for you. Bravo has announced a new two-part documentary series, “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde,” following the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and singer as she mounts her solo concert residency in Sin City.

Set to air in Spring of 2024, the trailer for the series was unveiled at BravoCon’s “Pat the Puss with Erika Jayne” panel, and features Jayne struggling to rehearse for the show as she deals with the fallout of her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal woes. “Tom’s behavior was bad for three years,” Jayne says in the trailer, adding, “His family, he hurt them, too.” All the while, her longtime creative director Mikey Minden tries the pull the show together with direction like, “I want to see a performance from the performers.” As Dorit now knows, she’s a showman.

🚨 Breaking from #BravoCon 🚨 Are you ready to #BetItAllOnBlonde? Get an exclusive look into Erika Jayne’s journey to the Vegas stage this spring! pic.twitter.com/EDRe15gezN — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 5, 2023