Matt LeBlanc Promises to ‘Never Forget’ Matthew Perry

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend (and Friend) Matthew Perry on social media on November 14, following Perry’s death on Saturday, October 28. The post included a carousel of images of the two actors, and was accompanied by Sarah McLachlan’s version of “The Rainbow Connection.” “Matthew,” LeBlanc wrote. “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

LeBlanc’s tribute follows a joint statement by the five surviving cast members of Friends, which said they were taking “a moment to grieve.” Other notable tributes came from Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Justin Trudeau.