Anya Taylor-Joy Is Li’l Imperator Furiosa

Who was Furiosa before she became the Mad Max universe’s bald baddie? Apparently, Anya Taylor-Joy. Warner Bros. has released the trailer for George Miller’s upcoming prequel movie Furiosa, giving us our first look at Taylor-Joy in action as the younger version of the character originated by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. “Whatever you have to do… however long it takes… promise me you’ll find your way home,” the future Imperator is told at the start of the trailer, which reveals that the movie will pick up 45 years after the world collapsed. Young Furiosa is taken from her family and falls into the hands of a group bikers led by a villainous Chris Hemsworth. While traveling through the Wasteland, the Biker Horde comes across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. According to an official description, Furiosa “must survive many trials” while the two tyrants war for dominance. Based on the explosive trailer, we’re expecting some trials by fire. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga races into theaters on May 24, 2024.

