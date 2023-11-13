Garfield Reunites With His Absent Father

Garfield dealing with daddy issues wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card. The trailer for the latest adaptation of the famous comic strip arrived on November 13, teasing everything we love about the well-fed tabby who made hating Mondays a personality. In the first look, we see a kitten-age Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) adopt his owner, Jon, after stealing the food off his plate. A montage of lavish parties and lasagna-fueled evenings shows the cat’s blissful life. “I apologize in advance,” Garfield says to the audience, “the eating you’re about to see will not be pretty. And, if you have young children, this would be a good time to leave the room.” His life of leisure ends when he meets the stray Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson), his absent “father” (Garfield’s air quotes, not mine). “Have you ever jumped a train?” Vic asks before pushing him out of a moving car. Suffice to say, his dad moves in, dragging his son and Jon’s dog into a high-stakes heist. The Garfield Movie lands in theaters next summer — on all fours, presumably.

