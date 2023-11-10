This Barbie Is a Grammy Nominee

Photo: Warner Bros. Picture

Here’s a reason for Barbie to throw a dance party — music from Barbie earned a whopping 11 Grammy nominations, more than any individual artist. Recording Academy favorite Billie Eilish led the pack with her tearjerker “What Was I Made For?,” which cracked Record and Song of the Year, along with Best Pop Solo Performance. The movie actually doubled up in the songwriting department with Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” earning a Song of the Year nod as well. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” also showed up in Best Rap Song, and Barbie earned expected noms in the score and soundtrack categories. But most impressive, four of the five songs nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media are from Barbie. That’s the three listed above plus everyone’s true favorite from the film, “I’m Just Ken.” Sadly, Ryan Gosling doesn’t share in that nomination since he wasn’t a songwriter. Yet another slight against Ken.