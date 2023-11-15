Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Enters the Camp Canon

Ski-yee. Photo: Getty Images

We already knew the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial was camp. That much was obvious. It had animated ski crashes, a vindictive plaintiff, a bored Paltrow being asked about Taylor Swift by a bedraggled lawyer, and “I wish you well.” But now, not even a year later, it’s time to officially confirm that it is entering the camp canon. And by that we mean it is being turned into a musical by gay idiots (complimentary). Awkward Productions, a U.K.-based theater group that describes itself as “harbingers of queer chaos,” is putting on a show in London called Gwyneth Goes Skiing, with music by Leland (frequent Troye Sivan collaborator and the man who writes the Drag Race Ru-sicals). “Prepare to be gooped,” the production company states. “BYOJE (bring your own jade eggs).” Gwyneth Goes Skiing will play at the Pleasance Theatre December 13–23. After all, nothing says Christmas like barley flower and raw almond cookies laid out for Santa and vagina candles wrapped under the tree.