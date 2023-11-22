I Can Go for That (Some Hall & Oates Drama)

Photo: Rommel Demano/Getty Images

The only thing on Daryl Hall’s list is … justice? Hall is currently locked in a mysterious legal battle with his brother-in-music John Oates, with court documents sealed about the exact nature of the dispute. Philadelphia Magazine was the first to report the lawsuit, which falls within a “contract/debt” category. Hall was also granted a temporary restraining order against Oates with a bond set at $50,000. Neither artist has issued a public comment. Despite the duo touring together as recently as last year, Hall has taken a prickly stance of late in interviews (including here in Vulture) about his relationship with Oates. Most glaringly, Hall told Bill Maher’s podcast in 2022 that he doesn’t view Oates as a complete equal. “He’s my business partner. He’s not my creative partner,” he dismissed. “We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate and that’s a really important thing for me.” Last month, Oates admitted that he doubts the duo will tour again. “I think we both have grown apart professionally and personally,” he said. “I think we both want to do something else.” Today, all the Saras frown in solidarity.