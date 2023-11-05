Harry and Meghan Bow Down to the Queen (of Pop)

Katy Perry smiling, a nun’s worst nightmare. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the final performance of Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency on Saturday night. The concert, which was also attended by Celine Dion, marked Perry’s final performance of her Play residency, which began in December 2021.

Perry should be used to singing for the royals at this point, having performed “Roar” and “Firework” at King Charles’s coronation concert this past May. While Harry attended his father’s coronation, he skipped the concert, meaning he missed Perry’s performance. And with Markle not attending the coronation at all, the couple was long overdue to hear the American Idol judge live. But is it possible that Katy Perry could be the common ground that finally brings the royal family and the Montecito transplants back together? Perhaps King Charles will reach out to his estranged son, desperate to know everything about the giant, dancing poop that emerges from a toilet to sing “California Gurls” alongside Perry during the show.

Harry previously revealed on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that he and Markle are neighbors with Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom, who’s warned the ex-royals about lurking paparazzi around the neighborhood. So it seems like there’s no ill will toward Perry for saying, “I would’ve done one more fitting. Kate won,” about Markle’s wedding dress in 2018.

Since Markle’s waking up in Vegas anyway, is it possible that the admitted Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan will swing by BravoCon? Sure, Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey might seem historical, but how can they compete with Jessel Taank’s ugly green nightgown proudly on display?