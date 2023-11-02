Casey Bloys Announces Plan to Slide Into Your DMs

The Bloys boy. Photo: Jerod Harris/Vox Media

Direct messages have so many purposes! Returning someone’s wallet, getting a little horny, fighting over political opinions, etc. But now there’s a new option for TV critics — hearing opinions about their opinions from HBO CEO Casey Bloys. On November 1, it was revealed that he had gotten his underlings to tweet at TV critics during the pandemic when they would criticize HBO shows. The next day, Bloys apologized onstage at the 2024 HBO slate presentation on November 2 (attended by those very TV critics), and revealed how he would respond to them moving forward. “I have progressed over the past couple of years to using DMs,” Bloys told the critics. “So now when I take issue with something in a review or take issue with something I see, I’ve DMed many of you. And many of you are gracious enough to engage with me in a back-and-forth. And I think that is a probably much healthier way to go about this.” We at Vulture welcome all Bloys DMs, specifically if he’s going to share his plans on how to get Myha’la the Emmy she so richly deserves for Industry.