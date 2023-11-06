Starz Turns Heels

Streamliner At your service. Heels. Photo: Daniel Delgado/Starz

We knew Heels was down for the count, but we didn’t know it’d be knocked out quite this fast — at least on streaming. The fan-favorite wrestling drama that paired Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as rivalrous bros went peering off a cliff less than two months ago before its unceremonious cancellation. And Starz has spiked the show from its various streaming channels and apps: Heels is no longer available to stream with a subscription, whether you signed up through Starz proper or its portals on like Apple TV or Amazon. In fact, Heels, Run the World, and Blindspotting — all three of the shows canceled in September — are no longer available on Starz, Vulture confirmed.

It’s unclear whether or not booting Heels from the service was part of the cancellation plan to begin with, as showrunner Mike O’Malley has said that he’s trying to shop the show elsewhere, but purges like this have gotten more and more common. Disney+ and Hulu did it in the spring and HBO Max did it last year. Ironically, it was Starz that picked up Max’s Minx after it got cut. Hopefully Heels can find the same footing elsewhere, but in the meantime, fans will have to make do with buying the show outright, usually at a couple bucks an episode.