Heidi Klum’s Halloween Was Cirque du So Plume

Let her squawk. Photo: Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Before we celebrate Mariah Carey defrosting this November, we must pay attention to the Queen of Halloween — a woman obsessed with putting on unwearable costumes in the largest way possible, someone who may not be thought of in the category of “German weirdos” but who, on Halloween, is basically Werner Herzog. This woman is Heidi Klum. And this year, she went as a peacock. No, not the NBC streaming service that you now have to subscribe to because it has the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. An actual peacock. To amp up the volume on the peacock, she used prosthetics, but she’s no stranger to that (hello, Klum Worm). As much as we love the videos of her speaking with the beak moving so that it looks like it’s her actual mouth, what really set this year’s costume off was that she got Cirque du Soleil performers to play the role of “Heidi’s Wings.”

Additionally, her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as her egg. If we were married to a stunning weirdo like Heidi Klum, we’d get into crazy prosthetics once a year too. Worth it! Next year, may we suggest a certain bird of prey? Caw!