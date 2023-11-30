Henry Kissinger Gets a Kiss-Off

Photo: Getty Images

And so we bid adieu to former national security adviser, secretary of State, and war criminal Henry Kissinger, who died at 100 on November 29. “Oh, no!” the internet cried. “With Kissinger gone, we don’t have a decided and agreed-upon person upon whom we are all wishing death!” Twitter took the opportunity to turn into the citizens of Oz at the beginning of Wicked, decrying Kissinger and his actions overthrowing a democratic government in Chile, bombing both Vietnam and Cambodia, and supporting genocidal work in Bangladesh. “His presence has served to keep his name topmost in the minds of young people today as the example of what America should not be,” Choire Sicha wrote of Kissinger. Kissinger may be gone, but his work lives on through the long-standing damage done to Asian and Latin American countries. And memes.

SATAN is👹⚔️ workin overtime 💪💪to make a new level of hell 🪚⚒🪚cause 🎉🎉💀HENRY PISSinger☠️ has FINALLY FUCKIN DIED🪦🪦🎉🎉!! u may know this proPIGandist🐽🐽 by his greatest hits: BOMBINGS 💣, GENOCIDES 👎😡😢, MILITARY💂 COUPS💥, and other 🚔🚔CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY🏴‍☠️!! — sextina acab-fina (@giltcomplex) November 30, 2023

Anthony Bourdain had the best eulogy for Henry Kissinger written many years ago. Hope that motherfucker is enjoying his first day in hell. pic.twitter.com/6HIJLKgxdT — Druggy (@DrugSlanger) November 30, 2023

Opinion | What Henry Kissinger did in Cambodia was bad. What the online left is saying about him is worse. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) November 30, 2023

What a day to be alive…unlike Henry Kissinger, who is dead. — Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura (@Rrrrnessa) November 30, 2023

The only sad thing about Henry Kissinger's death is that it did not happen in a Vietnamese prison. — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) November 30, 2023

This photographer took photos of people before and after they were told Kissinger was dead pic.twitter.com/P3v1kQ5LmH — Anita Zsurzsan 🇵🇸 ✡️ (@iamjourjean) November 30, 2023

jimmy carter living through numerous months of hospice just to see henry kissinger die pic.twitter.com/sUHqakBb4J — scotty (@plathiandc) November 30, 2023

everyone's talking about henry meanwhile I'm thinking about kissing her... — guy (@guymrdth) November 30, 2023

I don't care what your politics are. Death is NEVER worth celebrating alone. invite over some friends. make a protein dense snack plate. enjoy the fact you are alive and surrounded by loved ones, unlike them (dead) — jaboukie (@jaboukie) November 30, 2023