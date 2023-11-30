Henry Kissinger Gets a Kiss-Off

And so we bid adieu to former national security adviser, secretary of State, and war criminal Henry Kissinger, who died at 100 on November 29. “Oh, no!” the internet cried. “With Kissinger gone, we don’t have a decided and agreed-upon person upon whom we are all wishing death!” Twitter took the opportunity to turn into the citizens of Oz at the beginning of Wicked, decrying Kissinger and his actions overthrowing a democratic government in Chile, bombing both Vietnam and Cambodia, and supporting genocidal work in Bangladesh. “His presence has served to keep his name topmost in the minds of young people today as the example of what America should not be,” Choire Sicha wrote of Kissinger. Kissinger may be gone, but his work lives on through the long-standing damage done to Asian and Latin American countries. And memes.