Snoopy, Cher, Cardi B, and More Celebrate Thanksgiving

Feeling a bit deflated this holiday season? Several balloons at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade can relate. But if there’s one thing we can count on during the holidays no matter how we feel, it’s celeb content. From Beagle Scout Snoopy to Cher, multiple famous faces made appearances at the annual parade. Other celebs took to social media, with some sneakily stuffing promo into their Turkey Day posts about festive family celebrations and feelings of gratitude. From Cardi B’s musical voice note to JLo’s product placement, here’s all the ways celebs kept us posted this Thanksgiving.

Cher performed at the parade and met up with a stan (Andy Cohen).

Beyoncé fed us a new Renaissance film trailer.

Cardi B serenaded her fans.

Happy thanksgiving to all!! ….Happy thanksgiving to my base …Here’s a voice note on how I feel about y’all 🧡🦃 pic.twitter.com/bLotZhVMMb — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 23, 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph became Sheryl Lee Claus.

Jennifer Lopez popped a bottle for promo.

Against all reason, Jennifer Tilly gave Tiffany a knife.

Happy Thanksgiving! 🍁 And by all means let the most unbalanced obstreperous family member carve the turkey! 🦃🔪 pic.twitter.com/3fzJ2yw8I8 — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) November 23, 2023

Miley Cyrus celebrated a different holiday (her 31st birthday).

Lupita Nyong’o hung out with her cat.

Mark Wahlberg … took an ice bath?

Hilary Duff spent time with some young Swifties.

Drew Barrymore let her talk show do the talking.

Jeremy Renner shared a poetic caption.

Diana Ross reminded us of an appropriately thankful song.

Jamal Hinton and “Thanksgiving Grandma” Wanda Dench got another plate ready.

That’s a wrap on Thanksgiving year 8! Thankful for the connections we made hosting our first @airbnb guest 🧡 https://t.co/2coDf1tfBQ pic.twitter.com/RhvkU15dGH — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 22, 2023

Rachel Zegler served up some live vocals.