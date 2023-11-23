Snoopy, Cher, Cardi B, and More Celebrate Thanksgiving

Feeling a bit deflated this holiday season? Several balloons at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade can relate. But if there’s one thing we can count on during the holidays no matter how we feel, it’s celeb content. From Beagle Scout Snoopy to Cher, multiple famous faces made appearances at the annual parade. Other celebs took to social media, with some sneakily stuffing promo into their Turkey Day posts about festive family celebrations and feelings of gratitude. From Cardi B’s musical voice note to JLo’s product placement, here’s all the ways celebs kept us posted this Thanksgiving.