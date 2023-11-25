Even Princesses Can Get Their Own Chia Pets

Joining the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog, Wednesday Adams, and Willie Nelson, the princess of hip-hop is now getting her own Ch-ch-chia Pet. Ice Spice has released an iconic terra cotta planter in the shape of a bust featuring her iconic chain and red hair, ready for the chia seeds. In a retro-styled commercial, the video features teens sitting around a television they have probably seen on Stranger Things, as the Chia pet magically appears, and the group shows how to plant and grow the seeds. If the munchkins do plan on munching on the chia, please, uh, don’t. They are not meant to be consumed, even if the chia pets, technically, ate.