Imaginary Might Have You Side-Eying Teddy Bears

“I had such good memories here,” DeWanda Wise says at the start of the new Imaginary trailer. “Maybe my happy place can be our happy place.” Sorry, babe, but this is a horror movie, so we’re afraid not. Wise stars in the upcoming film from Blumhouse Productions and Lionsgate as Jessica, who moves with her family back into her childhood home. Her stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) befriends an outwardly-cuddly bear named Chauncey, but their connection eventually becomes concerning. Clearly, he’s not exactly fluffy on the inside: Alice slams her hand on a nail because of him and eventually appears to go missing. The bear is apparently able to move, resist fire, and massively grow in size during an attack. Meanwhile, Jessica is reminded that she once had her own imaginary friend, which might actually be some sort of supernatural creature that gets enraged when left behind. All in all? Not sounding like that happy place Jessica was hoping for. The full cast also includes Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley. Imaginary becomes reality in theaters on March 8, 2024.

Related