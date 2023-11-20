Iman Vellani Isn’t Worried About Disappointing The Marvels Box Office

Photo: Disney

The Marvels star Iman Vellani isn’t going to waste her time on things outside of her (super) power. When asked about the disappointing box office for the latest MCU film, she explained Yahoo! Entertainment that worrying is reserved for someone else higher up the chain. “I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even in my control, because what’s the point? That’s for Bob Iger…” she says. “[The box office] has nothing to do with me. I’m happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film.” So far, the film has earned $161 million worldwide and is still, unfortunately, the lowest-grossing Marvel despite opening at the box office at no. 1. earlier this month. At least the film has the support of Stephen King, who called the gloating over the box office earnings “unpleasant.” If you have the king of horror calling you unpleasant… well, that’s scarier than switching places mid-fight.