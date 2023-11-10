Regrettably, the New Jack Harlow Song Is Good

The audacity of Jack Harlow. The sheer gall of this man to debut his new mullet in a music video where the first words out of his mouth are “I’m vanilla, baby,” while rapping over a beat that sounds like vintage Too $hort, and yet somehow I’m not mad at it. The titular white man who could not jump from 2023’s White Men Can’t Jump remake released his latest single, “Lovin on Me” (with accompanying music video), on November 10, and the clip is chock-full of all the quintessential Harlow-isms that make him such a divisive figure. Groan-worthy bars? Check. To wit: “She wearing cheetah print; that’s how bad she want to be spotted around your boy.” Harlow doing something annoyingly on brand like cuddling a puppy? Check. He does it while inexplicably wearing a hat embroidered with the slogan “Corporate Target.” A surprisingly nimble flow and impeccable beat selection? Check and check. The song’s fetching vocal sample, a chop of the track “Whatever (Bass Solique)” by Cadillac Dale, is an earworm that will doubtless rattle around your head after hearing the track just once, and Harlow rides the pocket of the song’s hyphy percussion with charismatic ease. “Cut your boy a little slack,” he raps right before “Lovin on Me”’s final chorus. If he keeps making singles like this, we won’t have to.

