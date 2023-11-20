Jacob Elordi Is ‘Proud’ Barry Keoghan Guzzled His What?

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The last time we were having these conversations in polite company was in 2017, when the Call Me by Your Name peach scene swept the nation. In an interview with Variety during his Saltburn press tour, Jacob Elordi brought his own fluids into the discussion. The film contains a scene in which Barry Keoghan watches Elordi’s character jerk off in a bathtub. Keoghan then eats up the aftermath left around the tub’s drain. “I was like, ‘Thank God it’s mine,’” Elordi joked about the erotic moment between two bros. “I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

In the sequence from Luca Guadagnino’s drama, Timothée Chalamet’s character masturbates with the aforementioned stone fruit and finishes inside it, only for his new lover, played by Armie Hammer, to taste the peach’s contents. At the time, that Call Me moment was the talk of the town, with Vulture arguing that Hammer should’ve just taken a bite, cum and all. Even if it doesn’t reach its predecessor’s virality or discursive possibilities, a similar scene between two straight men is now at the forefront of audiences’ minds. Between this interview and the entirety of the Saltburn promo run — which includes ass patting, leaning in for kisses, and a height difference that launched a million fan fictions — Elordi sure is trying to get this film in everyone’s mouth.