Jamie Foxx Sued for Sexual Assault

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is being sued for a sexual assault he allegedly committed at Catch NYC in 2015. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the unnamed plaintiff met Foxx at the New York restaurant and asked for a photo around 1 a.m. She says he replied “Sure, baby anything for you,” while seeming intoxicated. He then reportedly said “Wow, you have that supermodel body,” “You smell so good,” as well as comparing the plaintiff to Gabrielle Union. The plaintiff says Foxx then pulled her to the back of the rooftop, where he began rubbing her breasts under her shirt. She says she tried to get away, and was spotted by security, who looked away. She says Foxx then put his finger in her vagina and anus, for which she had to be treated medically. She is suing Foxx, Catch, and its employees. This is one of many lawsuits recently filed against powerful men in the entertainment industry, including the quickly-settled suit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the suit against Axl Rose that dropped the same day as the one against Foxx.