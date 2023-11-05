Slipknot Is Down a Drummer

Photo: Venla Shalin/Redferns

Jay Weinberg, son of Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg, will no longer be masking up with Slipknot. This lineup change comes about a decade after Weinberg started drumming for the band, following the departure of founding member Joey Jordison in December 2013. “We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years,” a statement posted to Slipknot’s official website reads. “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay.” The statement notes that the remaining members wish Weinberg “all the best” and are excited for the future. No further reasons for the departure were shared. As of publication time, Weinberg has yet to comment on why he and Slipknot are cutting ties.