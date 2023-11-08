Jeezy Goes to a Therapist (Nia Long)

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai in September. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Nia Long is a prominent figure in Black cinema and … Jeezy’s new therapist? In a video posted on Jeezy’s YouTube account promoting his latest album, I Might Forgive … But I Don’t Forget, Long interviewed the rapper about past trauma and current struggles, including his recent divorce from television personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins. The hour-long conversation, released on November 7, is like a productive therapy session, what with the Boyz in the Hood actor asking about his feelings and considering ways to resolve his issues. “You’ve given yourself that grace, and you’ve given yourself that space to grow, and you’ve given yourself to permission to love self. Then what happens when a man gets to the point where he’s just like, Okay, I’m filing for divorce?” Long wondered.

Despite her thoughtful question, Jeezy gave a pretty run-of-the-mill answer. “This has not been an easy journey,” he replied. “I can tell you that I’m sad. I can tell you that I’m disappointed. I can tell you that I’m uneasy.” He filed for divorce from Mai in September after more than two years of marriage. The couple attempted therapy before he decided to end the marriage, Jeezy told Long. “But, again, God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself, to love myself, and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who has been through all the things I’ve been through.” Long offered up wise counsel in return: “Well, shit, you tried.”