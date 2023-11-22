Jenna Ortega Exits Scream 7

Jenna Ortega. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

For producers on Scream 7, the call is coming from inside the house. The Hollywood Reporter confirms Jenna Ortega has walked away from the follow-up to 2022’s Scream. Sources say that the Wednesday star, who became a major celebrity in the time since she filmed last year’s installment, “informed Scream studio Spyglass months ago she did not intend to return.”

Even though Ortega’s departure was reportedly in the works prior to the actors strike, the announcement has pointed timing, coming one day after news broke that Spyglass had fired co-star Melissa Barrera, who plays her sister, from Scream 7, calling her social-media posts condemning Israel’s recent actions in Gaza a violation of its policy against antisemitism. Ortega, like Barrera, has signed the Artists4Ceasefire letter urging Congress to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.