Photo: Ron Davis/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is remembering the laughs she had with Matthew Perry. The actor paid tribute to her late Friends co-star in an Instagram gallery posted on November 14, sharing footage from an episode of their iconic series and a screenshot of a text-message exchange. “In the last couple weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another,” she captioned the post. “Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.” The message from Perry reads, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day :),” sent alongside an image of them chuckling as they did a read-through of a script. Aniston responded, “Aww the first of THOUSANDS of times …🤩😂❤️”

Aniston added details about the grief she is facing after Perry’s death. “Oh boy this one has cut deep … Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” she wrote. “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA.” Aniston signed off with a heartfelt message to her friend. “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain,” she finished. “I talk to you every day … sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother. You always made my day … ❤️🕊️.”