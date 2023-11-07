Jeremy Allen White Innocent!

Message received. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In August, the world stood by with bated breath as The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White attempted to shoot his shot with Euphoria star Alexa Demie. But the Emmy-nominated actor would like to clarify. Here’s a brief recap of what went down with one of America’s many newly and very divorced famous men this past summer: Two weeks after White was caught making out with Ashley Moore in the L.A. streets, he commented on an Instagram post of a Calvin Klein photo shoot starring Alexa Demie. His innocuous “wow” sent shock waves through gossip columns in the aftermath (understandably so — like, these days, male flirting consists of boring IG comments and serially liking Stories). In an interview with British GQ, White explained that he simply meant to compliment the shoot as a whole, not stir rumors of a burgeoning crush. Which is why he left the comment on the Instagram account belonging to Inez and Vinoodh, the photographers behind the spread. The entire situation was totally innocent, he told the magazine. Despite his benign comment, headlines ran with the story of him sliding into Demie’s comments section. So he called his publicist. “I was like, ‘I just need to shut the fuck up. I just shouldn’t say anything,’” he said. “And she was like, ‘Kind of.’” Heard, chef.