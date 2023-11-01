John Mayer, It’s Time to Join the Coral Reefer Band

Illustration: Vulture ; Photos: Getty Images

Sure, the “Dark Star”–to–“Your Body Is a Wonderland” transition prophecy was fulfilled. But what if you also threw “Fins” in there? We can hear the audience closin’ in, honey. Months after the death of escapism king Jimmy Buffett, one of the long-reigning members of his Coral Reefer Band, Mac McAnally, told Billboard that the musicians are figuring out how to continue as a touring unit — a direct wish that came from Buffett himself. “The Coral Reefer Band is second family to all of us. We are a family. And Jimmy wants us to continue and we want to continue,” he explained. Regarding the future, McAnally added, “There’s ongoing discussions about the best way to do that, the most practical way to do that and how to do it in a way that is worthy of the legacy that we’re part of.” Hmmm. Interesting. So you’re saying the Reefers would be open to entertaining the idea of a virtuosic guitarist who’s willing to learn a decades-spanning discography and catapult your legacy band into arenas around the world? John Mayer, you respectful steward of rock, it’s time. Make the call.