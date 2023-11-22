JoJo Siwa to Tom Sandoval: ‘None of Us Care’ About Scandoval

A single tear at the VPR reunion. Photo: Peacock/YouTube

JoJo Siwa has been carrying Tom Sandoval on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test — literally, but also figuratively. We all know about that time she hauled Sandoval over the hills of Aotearoa New Zealand, on her back like he’s Yoda. But she was also trying to help him with some perspective-taking/ego death. Speaking to The View, Siwa talked about the ways the extreme physical challenges of the show put one’s personal business in perspective. “I think being ripped away from everything we know, you just get stripped down to your core,” she said. “You get stripped down to exactly the human that you are.” Who is Siwa down to her core? Someone with excellent core strength. But Sandoval had trouble getting down to his core. “Tom Sandoval was there and, of course, it was right as Scandoval was going on and so he was very in his head about a lot of things,” Siwa said. “I told him all the time, I was like, ‘Tom, none of us care here. No offense. Your problems are the least of our worries while we’re here.’” In fairness to Sandoval, he didn’t exactly get the same remove from the day-to-day going from filming reality TV show Vanderpump Rules to filming reality TV show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. And once he got back from Aotearoa New Zealand, he was right back to getting booed on Bravo panels. JoJo Siwa doesn’t care, but the White House Correspondents Dinner did.