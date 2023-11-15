Jonathan Bailey Was The Only Student in the Land of Oz

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sometimes, being the only student in a school feels like a bad dream, a nightmare even. But for Jonathan Bailey, it was just a couple of days in the land of Oz on the set of Wicked. As the only actor in the Equity Union, the British actors’ guild, he suddenly found himself the only person able to work on set during the SAG AFTRA actors’ strike. “I think we had 10 days left filming before the strike hit,” he explained to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “I was the only actor who was on an equity contract, so I had these four days where I came up and acted with people in wigs who were pretending to be [the other characters].” Ok, but where were the wigs in question? We can only hope the wig for Glinda is a snatched ponytail.