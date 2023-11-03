It’s Jung Kook’s Golden Hour

Every minute, every second has led up to Jung Kook’s Golden hour. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, BTS’s golden maknae (a nickname that means “golden youngest”) dropped his debut solo album Golden, along with a music video for the title track, “Standing Next to You.” Even though this is a solo project, he still found a way to reference his band in the dance-heavy visual. In the chorus of the retro funk song, Jung Kook sings, “You know it’s deeper than the rain / It’s deeper than the pain / When it’s deep like DNA.” Of course, he does the choreography to BTS’s 2017 single “DNA” to emphasize that last lyric.

Golden, an all-English project, features several other artists. Jung Kook kicked off this album cycle by dropping the down-bad anthem “Seven,” featuring Latto, in July. That was followed in September by “3D,” a collab with self-professed ABG-lover Jack Harlow. Major Lazer and DJ Snake also feature on the album track list, while Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes are credited as writers. With 11 tracks in total, ARMYs will have plenty of material to choose from if they wanna stream seven days a week.