Not Even the Rock Hall Can Get Kate Bush Out of the House

Yes, Kate Bush is an icon when it comes to music, but she’s also an icon when it comes to doing whatever you want. After her first tour, in 1979, she didn’t perform another concert until 2014. She’s produced most of her own music, has long handled her publishing and management in-house, and these days doesn’t get out of bed for anyone but herself. So when you hear that Kate Bush isn’t attending her own overdue Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction on November 3, you can’t be too surprised — you almost have to admire it. Like Bush, who has an alleged fear of flying, was crossing the pond to come to Brooklyn! “I am completely blown away by this huge honour — an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry,” Bush wrote today in a rare statement on her website. She went on to thank the voters and marvel at the fact that she’s being inducted alongside one of her inspirations, Bernie Taupin. “Music is at the core of who I am and, like all musicians, being on the journey of trying to create something musically interesting is rife with feelings of doubt and insecurity,” Bush wrote. “I’m only five foot three, but today I feel a little taller.” And if anyone ever starts a Doing What You Want Hall of Fame, we’ve got a first-ballot inductee right here.