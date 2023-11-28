Dateline’s Keith Morrison Remembers Stepson Matthew Perry for Giving Tuesday

Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Matthew Perry’s stepfather, Dateline’s Keith Morrison, wanted to dedicate Giving Tuesday to the late actor in his first statement since Perry’s death. “This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful,” he wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon, followed by a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping people with addiction. His family released a statement to Entertainment Tonight, echoing a similar sentiment. “It is important to us as a family to honor Matthew’s legacy,” the Perry family shared. “The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering with this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world.” Morrison married Perry’s mother, Suzanne Langford, in 1981 when Perry was twelve. The foundation’s goal, as stated on their site, explains it was created to “honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”