Keke Palmer Reportedly Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Keke Palmer is alleging that Darius Jackson was physically and emotionally abusive during their two-year relationship, and has reportedly filed a restraining order against him. Per court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Palmer is also asking for full legal and physical custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis. Palmer has accused Jackson of hitting her and “spewing profanities” about her in front of their son. He allegedly also destroyed her property and threatened to kill himself with a gun if she left him, among other instances of abuse. Palmer further claims that she has security footage of Jackson trespassing into her home on November 5. She alleges that he “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.” Shortly after today’s news broke, Jackson shared an apparent response on social media. “I love you, son. See you soon,” he captioned a photo of himself hugging Leodis. Last week, Jackson also shared a couple cryptic retweets, including, “being betrayed by someone you loved really changes your mindset” and “nobody apologized for how they treated me, they just blamed me for how I reacted.”

Jackson previously drew the internet’s ire in July after publicly criticizing Palmer’s attire choice at an Usher concert. “It’s the outfit tho.. You a mom,” he wrote on X, prompting irritated fans to go digging through Jackson’s account and finding other controversial past posts. Palmer did not directly address the situation, but she did go on to release “I’m a Motha” merch and appear in Usher’s “Boyfriend” music video. However, a breakup was never actually confirmed. The pair later celebrated her 30th birthday together in August, with Jackson referring to Palmer on an Instagram Live as his “partner in crime.” In September, Palmer evaded a question on the Today show about whether she was still dating Jackson. “I’m going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé’s book — mind y’all’s business,” she said.