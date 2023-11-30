Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband-Manager Owes Her $2.6M

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty

Since Kelly Clarkson broke away from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, she’s been reclaiming what’s hers: her life, her name, and, of course, her ranch. Now, it’s onto her money. A California labor commissioner ruled that Blackstock, who was also Clarkson’s manager, owes the star over $2.6 million in commissions, TMZ reported on November 30. Clarkson had accused Blackstock of fraud amid their divorce in 2020, claiming he wasn’t licensed to be a talent agent when he represented her from 2007 to 2020. Because only agents, not managers, can legally negotiate deals for their clients, the commissioner ruled that Blackstock owes Clarkson the money he earned off four deals — including nearly $2 million from The Voice alone. Blackstock will get to keep the money he earned off The Kelly Clarkson Show, though, and reportedly plans to appeal the rest of the ruling. (Oh, and his $115,000 monthly spousal support runs out in January too.) For yet another year, Christmas isn’t canceled — just him.