Kevin Hart to Win the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Photo: Juan Pablo Rico/Sipa USA

Kevin Hart has yet another accomplishment to be able to “say with his chest.” On November 15, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced that the prolific comedian, movie star, and entrepreneur will receive the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Each year, the distinction is awarded to an individual whose societal impact rivals that of its 19th-century namesake, and in nabbing this year’s honors, Hart follows in the footsteps of comedy greats like Richard Pryor, Lorne Michaels, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and last year’s recipient, Adam Sandler.

“I’ve been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago,” Hart said in a statement. “To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal. Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life — I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture.”

Speaking about Hart in a statement, Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter noted Hart’s “lasting contributions to the comedic landscape,” calling him “a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy, and relatable narrative.”

Hart will receive the prize at a Kennedy Center gala on March 24, 2024. Broadcast details will be announced at a later date. He is undoubtedly the only Mark Twain Prize award winner who scored even with NBA player Draymond Green in a three-point shootout, and that alone is an accomplishment worth noting.