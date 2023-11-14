North West Is Scamming the Rich

She took her mother’s advice. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian just blew up her daughter’s spot in a national magazine. The reality star, billionaire entrepreneur, and lawyer-in-training tells GQ that 9-year-old North West is scamming her family friends with her lemonade business. “If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you,” Kim says in a “Men of the Year” cover story. “I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’” West sets up her stand at the end of their street in the family’s ultra-exclusive gated community. “She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner,” Kim adds. “She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them.” At least she’s getting her ass up and working. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.