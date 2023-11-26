Kim Kardashian’s ‘The Fifth Wheel’ Parks at Netflix

Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian is the third wheel on her latest project, the female-driven comedy The Fifth Wheel. The comedy, produced by and starring Kardashian, is being written by the married Paula Pell (who is also producing) and Janine Brito. According to Deadline, the film was the MacGuffin in a bidding war between streamers, before landing at Netflix. Details are scant, but Kardashian is reported to be playing the titular role, a fifth wheel “alongside a female ensemble cast.” Per Deadline, Pell and Brito pitched the premise to Kardashian almost immediately after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, and is one of the first deals locked down post-hot labor summer. It might have helped that both Pell and Kardashian are in the Saturday Night Live extended universe, with Pell writing on the show and Kardashian hosting/dating a cast member.