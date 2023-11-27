Kylie Jenner’s Dog Knanny Takes Kare of a Seven-Dog Household

Photo: MEGA/GC Images

For those wondering if Timothée Chalamet might have met Stormi: Who can say? The real question is whether he’s ready to be a stepdad to half a dozen dogs. If he’s not prepared to be the dad who stepped up, he luckily has the help of a dog nanny. In a conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine, Kylie Jenner said the “best hire [she] ever made” was a dog nanny, since she has seven canines. That count is down from a previously reported ten dogs. Who’s left? Maybe Odie, unless he has gone to live with Jon and Garfield. In the nicest way possible, Lawrence did the work of any good journalist and followed up on why, exactly, Jenner is housing a full animal shelter that requires a separate worker in her home. “Because they kept multiplying,” Jenner said. “One of them had children, and I had to keep the family together.” Does Jenner know you can get dogs spayed and neutered? Does she intend to create a new type with especially big lips through selective breeding?