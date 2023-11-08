L.A. Reid Sued for Sexual Assault

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drew Dixon, who starred in the documentary On the Record detailing her harassment and assault allegations against Russell Simmons and L.A. Reid, is suing Reid for sexual assault. According to Reuters, Dixon is accusing Reid of sexually assaulting her in 2001 and then derailing her music career. She is seeking “unspecified compensatory and punitive damages” under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives survivors a year to sue for sexual assault even after the criminal statute of limitations has expired. Dixon advocated for the act’s passage in New York. According to Ms., Dixon was pivotal in recording such songs as “American Boy” and “My Love Is Your Love.” At the time of the alleged assaults, Reid was the head of Arista Records, and garnered fame for shaping the careers of artists like Usher and Pink.