Lana Del Rey Couldn’t Fit Priscilla in Her Schedule

Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Did you know that Lana Del Rey released an album this year called Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd? Maybe that’s why she didn’t have time to be on the Priscilla soundtrack. (She only worked one shift at Waffle House, so that can’t be it.) Sofia Coppola recently told E! News that Lana could’ve been part of the Priscilla Presley biopic. You know, the one that Jacob Elordi says he prepared for by eating about a pound of bacon every day. “We were hoping she could do a song for it, but it didn’t work out with the timing,” Coppola explained. The director added that Lana was also invited to the premiere, but apparently also wasn’t able to make it. This news will probably come as a blow to Lana stans. From her hair to her eyeliner to her lyrics like “Elvis is my daddy,” Lana has long been associated with Elvis’s ex-wife. In fact, Coppola said she received multiple requests specifically asking that the singer be involved in the film. But hey, Lana’s busy schedule doesn’t appear to have led to any love lost with the titular character’s real-life counterpart. Priscilla Presley recently confirmed that she likes Lana “very much.” In an alternate universe, they’d have gotten to walk the red carpet together.

Priscilla Presley says she’s a Lana Del Rey fan. pic.twitter.com/VDPI2gfVem — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2023