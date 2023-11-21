Lana Del Rey Was So Good on ‘Snow on the Beach’ You Couldn’t Hear Her

Photo-Illustration: Vulture ; Photos: Getty Images

By now, the world doesn’t need any more proof that Lana Del Rey is a musical genius. Have you heard “A&W”? So we never should have doubted that there was actually a reason why Del Rey’s vocals were so quiet for her feature on Taylor Swift’s “Snow on the Beach,” as Del Rey explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “If I think somebody’s song is perfect, I will act as a producer in it,” she said. “I can mimic almost anyone. So I am all over the first version of ‘Snow on the Beach,’ but I layer and match her vocals perfectly, so you would never even know that I was completely all over that first song. She wanted me to sing the whole thing, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” There you have it: Del Rey is just so good that we couldn’t even distinguish her voice from Swift’s. (You could say she was singing unbeknownst to us.) And it sounds like she didn’t even think she needed to come back for the “More Lana” version. Next time, just let the master do her thing!