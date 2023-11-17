Shakira. Photo: WireImage

The Latin Grammys love women. Female artists (and Bizarrap) won all four of the major awards at the November 16 ceremony in Seville, Spain, per Billboard. Album of the Year went to Karol G for her album Mañana Será Bonita, and Natalia Lafourcade, who is already the most awarded artist in Latin Grammys history, added to her total with a Record of the Year award for “De Todas Las Flores.” Lafourcade also picked up Best Singer-Songwriter Song and Best Singer-Songwriter Album, bringing her total to 17 wins. Meanwhile, the songwriters of Shakira and Bizarrap’s track “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” (including Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, and Shakira) shared Song of the Year, and Joaquina took home Best New Artist. Shakira dedicated the award to her children, who, according to the Associated Press, accompanied her to the ceremony, “because I have promised them I am going to be happy.”